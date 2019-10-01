Brazil: Situation Report – July 2019

Recognition of Refugees:

On 24 July, in the CONARE’s 141st Plenary meeting whose highlight was the recognition of 174 nationals from Venezuela as refugees applying the broader refugee criteria (Art. 1, III of Law 9474/1997), according to the Cartagena Definition. Two Venezuelans were also recognized by the 1951 definition.

World Day against Trafficking in Persons:

World day celebrated in Brazil promoted several activities to raise awareness om the reality of trafficking in persons and “reaffirm our commitment to stop criminals from ruthlessly exploiting people for profit and to help victims to rebuild their lives” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.