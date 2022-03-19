Brazil: Situation Report - January 2022

Situation

On 20 January, the Federal Government of Brazil issued Inter-Ministerial Ordinance 666 updating entry requirements to Brazil. Entry by land for foreigners remains subject to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, with exemptions for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, who can enter without having completed their immunizations. However, Venezuelans who entered Brazil irregularly are required to show proof of vaccination performed in the last 14 days to be able to access migratory regularization procedures. Asylum-seekers are also required to abide by these measures or risk having their claims disqualified.

In Pacaraima, R4V partners reported a decrease in homelessness in comparison to the previous months, with 573 Venezuelans living in the streets of Pacaraima as of January, compared to 2,330 Venezuelans identified as homeless in September 2021. The decline can be attributed, amongst other factors, to the improved documentation procedures for refugees and migrants, after the Federal Police worked together with R4V partners to expedite regularization procedures at the Screening and Documentation Centers (PiTrigs) of Roraima State. As a result, the average waiting time to complete the regularization procedure and receive documentation is currently 2 to 3 weeks, compared to 2 to 3 months at the end of 2021.