Brazil: Situation Report – January 2020

Situation

• On 16 January, the transfer of command of Operação Acolhida from General Pazuello to General Barros was formalized in a ceremony presided over by President Jair Bolsonaro at the Presidential Palace. During the same event, a new website for Operação Acolhida, created by Casa Civil (Chief of Staff Office), was launched, along with new branding for the operation. During the ceremony, the fund managed by the Banco do Brasil Foundation to collect private donations for Operação Acolhida was promoted.

• On 31 January, CONARE (National Committee for Refugees) decided on the recognition of an additional 17,002 Venezuelan refugees through a prima facie procedure. Unlike the first group recognition (that took place in December 2019) of 20,095 refugees, this decision of CONARE also included those refugees who had left Brazil once and then returned. To date, more than 37,000 Venezuelans have been recognized in Brazil, making it the country with the highest number of Venezuelan recognized refugees in Latin America.