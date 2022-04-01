Brazil: Situation Report - February 2022

On 9 February, an online event was held to launch the Brazil Chapter of the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) for 2022. The event was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and had the participation of the UN Resident Coordinator, the Jesuit Service for Refugees and Migrants, the European Union Delegation, and the United States Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM). The panellists also included representatives from the Federal Committee for Emergency Assistance and the Operation Welcome Logistics and Humanitarian Taskforce. The Portuguese version of the plan can be found here alongside the video shown during the launch event.