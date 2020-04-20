Brazil: Situation Report – February 2020

Situation

• In February, there was an estimated daily average of 424 entries and 86 exits in Pacaraima, the Brazilian border town, with a peak of 594 persons entering on 21 February.

• On 3 February, the General Director of the Federal Police approved the Ordinance Nº 11.264/2020, which provides a new design format for the National Migratory Registration Identity (CRNM) and for the Temporary National Migratory Registration Identity (DPRNM). The new ID card will replace the long paper protocol which has been a deterrent to some individuals and facilitate identification processes

• On 5 February, the Roraima Court of Justice created the Citizenship Center for Refugees and Indigenous People (CIVES). The center will provide legal assistance to people who crossed the border, in Pacaraima, in hearings related to custody for travel authorization, emancipation of minors, and birth registration for children born in Brazil. The center also aims to improve the response for unaccompanied and separated children. This measure is a way to reduce bureaucracy with the legalization of documents and will facilitate the relocation process of Venezuelans to other states in the country.

• On 12 February, the Vice-President of Brazil, Hamilton Mourão, travelled to Roraima to oversee the work of the Operação Acolhida. The authorities visited health, reception and documentation facilities, as well as collective and indigenous shelters, in Boa Vista and Pacaraima.