Brazil: Situation Report - August 2022

Situation

• On 18 August, the National Committee for Refugees (CONARE) held its monthly Plenary Meeting and deliberated on 2,132 asylum claims. CONARE recognized 1,315 individuals as refugees and granted derivative status to 745 persons, the large majority from Venezuela. To date, 63,791 refugees have been recognized in Brazil, out of which 51,625 are Venezuelans.

• On 11 August, in Boa Vista (Roraima State), R4V partners launched the research “Opportunities and challenges for the local integration of people from Venezuela internally relocated in Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The study, elaborated in the framework of the MOVERSE Joint Programme with the support of the Government of Luxembourg, shows that, even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, refugees and migrants from Venezuela who participated in the Federal Government’s voluntary internal relocation strategy had better access to formal jobs, education, and housing in Brazil, compared to those living in shelters in Roraima. Besides the survey, it is possible to access infographics and women’s local integration stories at the MOVERSE website.