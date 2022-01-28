Brazil: Situation Report - August 2021

Situation

On 10 August, the Ministry of Justice published Ordinance 25/2021 extending until March 2022 the validity of all migration- related documentation of refugees and migrants in Brazil. This measure only applies to documents expired after 11 March 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided the document holder remained in the country throughout this period.

On 5 August, the National Committee for Refugees (CONARE) extended the recognition of mass violations of human rights in Venezuela until December 2022. This official position makes Venezuelan asylum-seekers eligible to be recognized as refugees on a prima facie basis. Since the first declaration in June 2019, the Brazilian government has recognized 46,923 Venezuelans as refugees.