Brazil + 1 more
Brazil: Situation Report - August 2021
Attachments
Situation
On 10 August, the Ministry of Justice published Ordinance 25/2021 extending until March 2022 the validity of all migration- related documentation of refugees and migrants in Brazil. This measure only applies to documents expired after 11 March 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided the document holder remained in the country throughout this period.
On 5 August, the National Committee for Refugees (CONARE) extended the recognition of mass violations of human rights in Venezuela until December 2022. This official position makes Venezuelan asylum-seekers eligible to be recognized as refugees on a prima facie basis. Since the first declaration in June 2019, the Brazilian government has recognized 46,923 Venezuelans as refugees.
On 10 August, a Federal Judge in Roraima ruled that the Federal Government and the Indigenous National Foundation (FUNAI) must implement an action plan to include Venezuelan Warao and Eñepa indigenous peoples under FUNAI's responsibility. The judicial decision stressed that FUNAI is responsible for providing assistance and specialized services for these groups in Brazil. The Federal Government and FUNAI have until November 2021 to show evidence that the action plan is being implemented.