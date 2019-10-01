Brazil: Situation Report – August 2019

HIGHLIGHT OF THE MONTH

Visit of the UN High Commissioner: The UN High Commissionner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, spent four days visiting Brasilia, Boa Vista and Manaus from 15 to 19 August delivering an urgent appeal for increased international engagement, including by financial institutions and development actors, in the communities hosting Venezuelan refugees and migrants. “I am hugely impressed by both operations as examples of an efficient, coordinated, humane and innovative response to address humanitarian needs and promote solutions for Venezuelans”, said Grandi. However, he also called for urgent action “by the federal and local governments, with the support of the civil society and the UN system to address health, education, livelihoods and other critical needs.“