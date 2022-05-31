Brazil: Situation Report - April 2022

On 1 April, the Brazilian Government issued Ordinance 670 which removed the need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Proof of vaccination is still required but is waived for those entering on humanitarian grounds, including Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

In the framework of the Quito Process 2022 activities, four thematic workshops took place in April, two of which were led by Brazil. On 19 April, the Government of Brazil, as the Champion Country of the theme, led the "Support Spaces’’ thematic workshop, which featured presentations showcasing best practices from Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador. Over 40 participants from Member States, supporting UN agencies, and civil society organizations engaged remotely. On 29 April, Brazil also hosted the workshop on “The International Protection of Refugees”, to exchange best practices among participating governments, strengthen national asylum capacities, and explore the possibility of setting up a regional group of government asylum procedure experts to support education and training activities and develop public policies at the respective national levels.