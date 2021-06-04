Brazil: Situation Report – April 2021

Situation

• On 20 April, the Ministry of Citizenship hosted a virtual event to celebrate the milestone of 50,000 Venezuelans internally relocated from Roraima and Amazonas to over 600 cities with greater opportunities for socio-economic integration. The event saw the participation of the Ministers of the Presidency, Justice, and Citizenship as well as key partnersin the voluntary internal relocation strategy, such as municipal governments and R4V coordinators. Testimonies from relocated Venezuelan families who successfully integrated in their destination cities were also presented.

• On 8 April, a Federal Judge in Roraima ordered the government of Boa Vista to provide equal access to healthcare services to foreign nationals in Brazil, preventing local authorities from discriminating on the grounds of nationality or migration status. The decision determined that all municipal health centres must publicly display information on refugees and migrants´ access to healthcare in Brazil, both in Portuguese and Spanish. The court decision comes after a controversial 2020 municipal law that established that only 50% of healthcare services capacity would be available for foreign nationals.