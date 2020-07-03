Brazil - Severe weather update (Defesa Civil Santa Catarina, Defesa Civil Rio Grande do Sul, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 July 2020)

On 30 June - 1 July, heavy rain and strong wind in south Brazil resulted in the increase in casualties' number, the death toll stands at 10 (9 in Santa Catarina, one in Rio Grande do Sul).

In Rio Grande do Sul, national authorities report about 1,119 displaced people and damage in 921 buildings, as a consequence of rainfall, strong winds and hail storms events. Iraí, Cacique Doble, Barracão, Vacaria and Capão Bonito do Sul were the most affected municipalities.

State of emergency has been declared for Santa Catarina, and 152 municipalities have reported widespread damage.