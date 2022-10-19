Brazil - Severe weather (INMET, Paraná Civil Defense) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2022)

Heavy rain has been affecting Paraná State (southern Brazil) over the past week, causing floods, triggering landslides, and resulting in casualties and widespread damage.

According to the Paraná Civil Defense, six people have died, thousands have been displaced, almost 21,900 affected, and more than 1,400 houses damaged across 38 municipalities.

Local authorities are providing help for the most affected municipalities with mattresses, bedroom kits, cleaning and hygiene kits and blankets.