Brazil
Brazil - Severe weather (FloodList Brazil, INMET Brazil, Defesa Civil Santa Caterina) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- Since 17 December, heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and widespread flooding across Santa Caterina State (south-eastern Brazil), resulting in fatalities and damage.
- According to national authorities, 16 people died and 5 are missing. One of the most affected areas is Presidente Getúlio Municipality, where most of the fatalities occurred. About 339 individuals have been displaced. Food and relief items have been distributed to the affected population.
- Red alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for areas in western Santa Caterina. Rainfall is forecast over most of Santa Caterina on 21-22 December.