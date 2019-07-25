Brazil - Severe weather (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2019)
Heavy rainfall and strong winds have occurred in Metropolitan Region of Recife (central-east Brazil) since 23 July, leading to landslides and floods across the area.
Media report that 12 people died due to several landslides which occurred on 23-24 July. Several buildings have been damaged by strong winds and floods, while the population is experiencing communication disruptions.
Locally moderate rainfall will continue to affect the Metropolitan Region of Recife on 25-26 July.