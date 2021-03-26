Brazil
Brazil - Severe weather and floods (INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)
Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting the States of Santa Catarina (southern Brazil) and Pará (northern Brazil) over the past few days, causing flash floods and floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to media reports, one person has died, three people have been injured in Santa Catarina State and 240 people have been affected in Pará State after floods and flash floods events.
For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and strong wind are expected over northern and southern Brazil. According to the National Institute of Meteorology of Brazil, a red warning for heavy rain has been issued for central Pará State.