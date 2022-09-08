Brazil: Protecting schools from attacks in 2022

As we mark the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, a school principal and director at a municipal school in Rio de Janeiro speaks to us about the impact of the Safer Access Programme on their school.

How the ICRC works to empower schools

In our operations around the globe, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) works to empower school communities and ministries of education to manage the consequences of conflict and violence by protecting education from attack and making access to education safer.

One of these initiatives is the Safer Access for Essential Public Services program (AMS) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which has positively impacted the city's 534 municipal schools in areas affected by armed violence.

The Safer Access for Essential Public Services (AMS) program is a risk-management methodology adapted by the ICRC to prevent, reduce, and mitigate the consequences of armed violence on education and health services. This includes the schools, children, families and professionals in selected communities in seven states of Brazil: Fortaleza; Vila Velha; Duque de Caxias; Rio de Janeiro; São Paulo; Porto Alegre and Florianópolis.

The Safer Access program has had promising results, significantly reducing the number of days schools are closed due to armed violence and improving access to education for children and young people. More than 39,000 professionals have been trained in Safer Access and Safer Behavior, and more than 800 schools are adopting measures to protect professionals, students, and the school communities dealing with the impact of armed violence.

Every child deserves to access quality education, but this becomes impossible when schools are deliberately targeted during armed conflict or because of their closeness to the battlegrounds. Violence upon and near schools affects children, teachers, support staff and infrastructure. Too often, this violence flouts international humanitarian law and international human rights law, which specifically protect children and their education.

School closures and a lack of teachers in schools located in areas heavily affected by violence are examples of the direct consequences of violence on education. In the long run, these consequences can lead to a rise in school dropouts, drops in school achievement, age-grade distortion, food insecurity, and later difficulties in entering the labour market due to the lack of qualifications and preparation, with negative impacts on societal development and security.

Additionally, when schools close due to conflict, children and young people are exposed to child-protection risks and negative coping strategies such as child marriage, child labour and child recruitment, risking closer association with armed groups.

