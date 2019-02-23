23 Feb 2019

Brazil plane with humanitarian aid for Venezuela is in Roraima state

Report
from Government of Brazil
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original

Supplies include 23 tons of powdered milk and 500 first-aid kits

A plane of the Brazilian Air Force carrying humanitarian aid to Venezuelans is in Boa Vista, capital of the border state of Roraima. The aircraft has 23 tons of powdered milk and 500 first-aid kits.

Otávio do Rêgo Barros, the president’s spokesman, said Thursday (Feb. 21) Brazil will keep its humanitarian aid plan to Venezuela, even after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the national borders shared with Brazil were closed. The humanitarian aid is expected to arrive on Saturday (23).

“The plan remains the same on the Brazilian government’s part, and there are conditions to start supplying our Venezuelan brothers on Saturday, [February] 23, within the Venezuelan territory if there are means and drivers available, led by [interim President Juan] Guaidó on the Venezuelans’ side,” Barros declared.

Rêgo Barros said that Brazil will wait for trucks to come from Venezuela, even if it may last more than expected. Food and medications will not expire, he added. “The [supplies being conveyed] have an expiry date of around two, three months.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.