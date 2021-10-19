Brazil Operation: COVID-19 Response, September 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

As of 31 September, Brazil reached a total of 21,427,073 confirmed cases and 596,749 deaths from COVID-19.

On 3 September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Ordinance N.24 that allows the granting of temporary visas and residence permits for the purpose of humanitarian reception of Afghan nationals, stateless persons and persons affected by a situation of serious or imminent institutional instability, serious violation of human rights or international humanitarian law in Afghanistan. The decision came after the National Committee for Refugees (CONARE for its Portuguese acronym) declared, in December 2020, the recognition of a situation of serious and generalized human rights violations in the country, in accordance with the national legislation for refugee protection.

On 6 and 8 September, a regular meeting of National Committees for Refugees (CONARES) of MERCOSUR States Party and Associated Countries was held through the modality of videoconference.

The meeting was organized under the Pro Tempore Presidency of Brazil, held throughout the second semester of 2021. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on 5 October 2021.

On 14 September, the election of the president and vice-president of the Permanent Mixed Commission on Migration and Refugees (CMMIR) took place. Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) was elected to the presidency and deputy Bruna Furlan (PSDB-SP) as vice, while Túlio Gadelha, deputy for the PDT of Pernambuco, is the committee's rapporteur.

On the same day, the National Justice Council (CNJ), a body of the Brazilian judicial system, issued a non-binding recommendation guiding federal judges to observe human rights standards established in international human rights treaties and the 1951 Refugee Convention in the adjudication of cases that may lead to deportation, expulsion or repatriation to the country of origin of refugees or migrants, especially those dealing with the exceptional and temporary restriction on entry of foreigners in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.