Brazil Operation: COVID-19 Response, November 2020

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

As of 30 November, Brazil reached a total of 6,335,878 confirmed cases and 173,120 deaths from COVID-19.

Since mid-March, all borders were closed and entry restrictions by land and sea remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including for Venezuelans, with few irregular entries and exits reported. Air entries are authorized. For individuals already in the country, the validity of documentation providing legal stay was extended until the end of the emergency.

On 12 November, the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Health issued Ordinance 518/2020, which extends by an additional period of 30 days from the date of the Ordinance the exceptional and temporary restrictions on entry by land or sea by foreigners regardless of nationality due to COVID-19. The restrictions on entry of individuals arriving from Venezuela remain, which means that regardless of an individual’s migratory status, persons arriving from Venezuela will not be allowed entry to Brazil.

Entrance by air, however, is now allowed nationwide and the person will have to present a visa (if required by the Brazilian Migratory Law). The non-compliance with entry restrictions continue to lead to possible deportation and disqualification of asylum claims

On 13 November, the Ministry of Education issued Resolution n. 1 alongside the National Council of Education and the Chamber for Basic Education, on the rights to enrolment of children and adolescent refugees, migrants, stateless and asylum seekers in the Brazilian public education system. The resolution establishes that, when requested, the enrolment of said children and adolescents shall be ensured without discrimination in the primary school system, public-run day cares (creches) and the “Basic Education for Youth and Adults” (Educação de Jovens e Adultos - EJA) — an inclusive system coordinated by the Brazilian Federal Government to provide basic education for adults and adolescents that have not concluded their education. The resolution also waives the refugee and migrant children and adolescents from translated school records, allowing them to undergo placement evaluations in their native language if needed.

On 15 November, 5,567 Brazilian municipalities held elections for city councillors (vereadores) and mayors. While the voter turnout exceeded initial expectations, the abstention rate was still the higher ever recorded (23%) due to the pandemic. The runoff municipal elections were concluded on 29 November in 57 Brazilian municipalities, including Manaus, Boa Vista, Belém and São Paulo. Elections in Macapá, capital of the state of Amapá, were postponed to the first week of December since the state faced 22 days of energy crises during November.

On 23 November, the Brazilian soap opera Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of the Land) was awarded an International Emmy in the category Best Telenovela. The soap opera was produced by the Brazilian broadcaster Rede Globo with the support of UNHCR, addressing the theme of peaceful co-existence and integration of refugees in Brazil. This is the third award given to Órfãos da Terra, after the Rose D’Or and Seoul Drama Awards Grand prize. The soap opera was broadcast in 2019 and was already syndicated to over 50 countries.