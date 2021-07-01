Brazil Operation: COVID-19 Response, May 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

As of 31 May, Brazil reached a total of 16,545,554 confirmed cases and 461,931 deaths from COVID19. A total of 59,010 deaths were recorded from the new coronavirus and May became the third deadliest month since the start of the pandemic in Brazil, in March 2020.

In May, the Office of the Presidency, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, and the Ministry of Health updated twice the Ordinance that extends exceptional and temporary entry restrictions to the country. Ordinances 653/2021 and 654/2021 included India in a flight ban alongside UK and Northern Ireland, and South Africa and clarified maritime crew disembarkation procedures. Both decrees maintain the determination that exceptions to the land and sea entry ban do not apply to Venezuelans.

During the Plenary sessions of the Quito Process, which led to the signature of the joint Declaration of the Lima Chapter, it was announced that Brazil would be assuming the next Pro-Tempore Presidency during the second semester of 2021. The Brasilia Chapter will start on 22 June with the Presidency’s handover ceremony.

Due to heavy rains and the increased level of the rivers in the region, a severe flooding in Manaus left five people injured - among Venezuelans and Brazilians humanitarian workers and militaries, and caused significant damages to Operation Welcome’s infrastructure of the PITrig and the ATM. Ninetyone Venezuelan refugees and migrants were safely relocated to Vila Olímpica and followed with their interiorization flights. UNHCR and its partner Fraternidade Internacional ensured relocation activities continue to be provided from Vila Olímpica, for the next 60 days. A temporary PITrig was opened on 11 May at the Operation Welcome’s Base in Manaus.

In addition, a fire broke out at the El Dorado Hotel in Manaus, where at least 119 people, the vast majority being Venezuelan and Brazilian families lived. Although the Firefighters authorized the use of the building, the owner decided to close El Dorado Hotel as a prevention measure to new fire incidents. UNHCR, state and municipal authorities, partners, and other UN agencies ensured a coordinated needs assessment to provide protection and assistance to the affected community