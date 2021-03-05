Brazil Operation: COVID-19 Response, January 2021

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

As of 31 January, Brazil reached a total of 9,118,513 confirmed cases and 222,666 deaths from COVID-19.

The situation in Manaus, capital of the Amazonas state, rapidly deteriorated in January leading to a second collapse in the local healthcare system, characterized by long waiting lists for ICU beds and a serious lack of oxygen. COVID-19 infections, partly propelled by the discovery of a potentially more contagious variant in the region, surged by 125% in Manaus between 7 January and 22 January, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries and Brazilian media. On 8 January, the municipality of Manaus declared a 180-day state of emergency in the face of the rapidly mounting cases, suspending all public events until 31 January and establishing teleworking arrangements for the municipal administration until 31 March. To support the Amazonas government in the response to the second wave of COVID-19, UNHCR, together with IOM, UNFPA and UNICEF, donated to the Health State Secretariat (SES-AM) more than 160,000 nonfood items, including 115 beds and 90 mattresses, 180 blankets, 26,000 gloves, and 300 protective clothing to better equip maternal health facilities in Manaus.

On 6 January, Operação Acolhida temporarily closed Manaus’ Interiorization and Documentation Center (PITrig) to use its premises as a quarantine facility. On 18 January, UNHCR temporarily suspended its in-person activities, as a prevention measure both for PoCs and staff located in Manaus. Remote support continues to be provided through a protection hotline that in January enabled 750 refugees and migrants from Venezuela to receive direct assistance and referrals to services in order to access documentation, urgent material needs (food and non-food items), financial support, and other protection needs.

On 20 January, a group of 20 Venezuelan elderly people, who were relocated through Operação Acolhida to a shelter in the municipality of Nova Iguaçu (RJ), received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On 25 January, 36 Indigenous Warao who were relocated from the Brasilia bus station to a shelter were also immunized.

On 29 January, UNHCR and the Ministry of Citizenship (MC) adopted the 2021 Work Plan, under the terms of the Technical Cooperation Agreement in force between both signatories since 2018, which contributes to addressing refuges and migrants’ arrivals from Venezuela to Brazil. The Plan establishes strategic directions between the MC and UNHCR, including management of shelters, (including transit and interiorization sites), as well as support on documentation, screening and socio-economic integration.

To respond to the constantly growing number of undocumented Venezuelans living in street situation in the Roraima state, on 30 January, Operation Welcome activated the contingency plan which established the reopening of Nova Canaã and Tancredo Neves shelters for Indigenous population and further expansion of existing shelters to accommodate 1,300 refugees and migrants. UNHCR, together with the Army, installed 128 refugee housing units (RHU). In addition, Operation Welcome started to coordinate a joint vulnerability assessment reaching, in January only, around 3,000 Venezuelans who entered the country irregularly after the closure of the border.