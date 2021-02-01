Brazil Operation: COVID-19 Response, December 2020

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

As of 31 December, Brazil reached a total of 7,675,973 confirmed cases and 194,949 deaths from COVID-19.

On 4 December, Operação Acolhida officially closed the field hospital of the Area of Protection and Care (APC) in Boa Vista. Since its inauguration, on 18 June, the hospital assisted 5,942 persons, of whom 4,731 were hospitalized for at least 12 hours. This included 658 Venezuelan refugees and migrants, while the remaining users were Brazilian nationals.

On 11 December, the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Presidency, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Health issued Ordinance 615/2020, which extended by an additional period of 7 days from the date of the Ordinance the exceptional and temporary restrictions on entry by land or sea by foreigners regardless of nationality due to COVID19. On 17 December, Ordinance 630/2020 was issued, now closing the land borders for an undetermined period of time and requiring up to 72 hour PCR for those entering Brazil by air.

On 16 December, UNHCR and AJUFE (Association of Federal Judges) signed a Cooperation Agreement that will facilitate joint trainings to ensure the effectiveness of rights for persons of concern to UNHCR, as well as their broad access to justice. The agreement will allow, for example, for the continuous training of Federal Judges in topics such as asylum and human rights.

In December, the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) opened a selection process with dedicated vacancies for refugees, stateless persons and humanitarian visa holders in their undergraduate courses.

On 17 December, the Interiorization dashboard was launched by the Ministry of Citizenship during the Federal Committee on Emergency Assistance. The dashboard is the result of a joint initiative of UNHCR, IOM and the Ministry of Citizenship (MC) and counts with information from Operation Welcome and UNHCR's ProGres v4 system.