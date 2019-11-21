Brazil - Landslides (CEPDEC, Civil Protection Espirito Santo, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

Heavy rain has intensified in Espirito Santo State (south-east Brazil). According to media reports from 21 November, the number of fatalities has increased to 4 following landslides in Santa Leopoldina and flooding in Cariacica. Viana is the worst affected municipality, where approximately 1,300 people have been displaced.

So far, 6 municipalities (Cariacica, Viana, Domingos Martins, Marechal Floriano, Santa Leopoldina, Alegre) have declared an emergency due to the damage caused by rain. The Civil Protection Authority in Espirito Santo State has issued a high risk warning for landslides in Fundao Municipality. Rain and thunderstorms will persist Espirito Santo State on 21-22 November.