21 Nov 2019

Brazil - Landslides (CEPDEC, Civil Protection Espirito Santo, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original

Heavy rain has intensified in Espirito Santo State (south-east Brazil). According to media reports from 21 November, the number of fatalities has increased to 4 following landslides in Santa Leopoldina and flooding in Cariacica. Viana is the worst affected municipality, where approximately 1,300 people have been displaced.

So far, 6 municipalities (Cariacica, Viana, Domingos Martins, Marechal Floriano, Santa Leopoldina, Alegre) have declared an emergency due to the damage caused by rain. The Civil Protection Authority in Espirito Santo State has issued a high risk warning for landslides in Fundao Municipality. Rain and thunderstorms will persist Espirito Santo State on 21-22 November.

