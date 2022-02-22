Brazil

Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)

  • After widespread landslides and floods which occurred in the Petrópolis City area (Rio de Janeiro state), the death toll reached 181 people and more than 100 are still missing.

  • In addition, floods have been reported by media in Rondônia state where 1,400 families have been affected and 400 evacuated.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected states.

