Brazil
Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)
After widespread landslides and floods which occurred in the Petrópolis City area (Rio de Janeiro state), the death toll reached 181 people and more than 100 are still missing.
In addition, floods have been reported by media in Rondônia state where 1,400 families have been affected and 400 evacuated.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected states.