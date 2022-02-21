Brazil
Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, INMET, Gov.br, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2022)
- Since 15 February, following landslides and floods in Petrópolis City area (Rio de Janeiro State), 152 people have died according to the National Civil Defense, while more than 120 people are still missing, as reported by media. In addition, at least 200 people have been injured and 856 displaced.
- Local authorities registered 755 landslide events in the area.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Petrópolis City area where orange warnings for hydrological and geological risk are in effect.