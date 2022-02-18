Brazil
Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2022)
- The number of casualties has been increasing following landslides and floods that have affected the Petrópolis City area (Rio de Janeiro State) since 15 February.
- According to the National Civil Defense, 117 people have died, 849 have been displaced, and 24 have been rescued. The same source reports at least 323 landslides occurred in the area.
- On 18-19 February, more heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of Rio de Janeiro State. A Red warning for heavy rain is in effect across the Serrana Region in Rio de Janeiro State.