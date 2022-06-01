Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, INMET, CEMADEN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 June 2022)

The National Civil Defense reports that the number of fatalities in Pernambuco State has reached 100 people following widespread landslides and floods triggered by the heavy rainfall of the past seven days. In addition, 16 people are missing and almost 6,200 have been displaced. Furthermore, in Alagoas State, one person died and the number of displaced stands at more than 18,100 people. On 1-2 June, moderate rain is expected over north-eastern Brazil, including the affected States. Red alerts for hydrological risk are in wffect over the coastal areas of Pernambuco and Alagoas States while red alerts for geological risks have been issued across central-eastern Pernambuco.