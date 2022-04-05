Brazil
Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (Civil Defence Brazil, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 April 2022)
- Several landslides and floods caused by heavy rainfall on 1-4 April were reported across Rio de Janeiro State, leading to casualties.
- According to the Brazilian National Defence authorities, at least 18 people died (of which 10 in Angra dos Reis Municipality, six in Paraty Municipality, one in Mesquita Municipality, and another one in Cachoeiras de Macacu), and six others are missing (five in Angra dos Reis, and one in Praty).
- There are at least 2,050 people who have been displaced to evacuation centres or to other family members' houses. The hardest-hit area by a landslide is Angra dos Reis Municipality, where at least 30,000 people have been affected.
- On 5-6 April, light rainfall is forecast over Rio de Janeiro State.