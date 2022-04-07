Brazil - Landslides and floods update (Brazil Civil Defense, PAHO, INMET) (ECHO daily Flash of 7 April 2022)

On 1-3 April, intense heavy rainfall caused landslides and floods across Rio de Janeiro State, resulting in at least 19 fatalities and four missing people, as reported by the Brazil Civil Defense.

The worst-hit area includes Angra dos Reis Municipality, where a landslide caused 11 fatalities, three missing people and more than 30,000 affected people. Another landslide event in Paraty Municipality resulted in six fatalities and one missing person, while 1,500 people have been affected by floods in Duque de Caxias.

Approximately 2,550 people are displaced to evacuation centres or to family members' across Rio de Janeiro.