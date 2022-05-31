Brazil - Landslides and floods, update (Brazil Civil Defense, INMET Brazil, CEMADEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2022)

Since the past week, the number of casualties has been rising across north-eastern Brazil following landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The most affected States are Pernambuco and Alagoas.

According to the National Civil Defense, in Pernambuco State with 14 affected Municipalities, 91 people have died, 25 are missing and almost 6,200 have been displaced. In Alagoas State, one person died and more than 18,100 people have been displaced.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the eastern parts of north-eastern Brazil.