Brazil - Landslides and floods (Government of Pernambuco, APAC, INMET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2022)

Since 24 May, heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern Brazil, resulting in extensive landslides and widespread floods, which have resulted in casualties.
In Pernambuco State, national authorities have confirmed 79 fatalities and almost 4,000 displaced people, particularly in Recife Metropolitan Region. Search and rescue operations continue in 12 points across Recife, while 14 municipalities have declared emergency situations.
In Paraíba State, heavy rainfall on 25 May caused the dam of the Tanques Reservoir to break in Pocinhos Municipality, resulting in four injured people.
Orange alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for coastal areas from northern Bahia to southern Rio Grande do Norte States, including coastal Alagoas, Pernambuco, and the Paraiba States. In Pernambuco moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast as of 30 May until 1 June over eastern areas of the State, including Recife.