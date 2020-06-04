Brazil: ICRC supports efforts to protect and respect COVID-19 victims

Brasilia (ICRC) - The situation in Brazil is worrying. The increase in deaths from the new coronavirus has made it one the most-affected countries by the pandemic, with more than xxx victims. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has responded in several ways, including by helping institutions to properly handle bodies in a way that ensures dignity, protection and respect for victims and their family members throughout the process

"Management of the dead is one of the most complex aspects of the humanitarian response to disasters and emergencies, such as the COVID-19 emergency," informed Simone Casabianca-Aeschlimann, head of the ICRC's regional delegation for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The high number of deaths can overwhelm local capacity to care for victims, as is the case in Brazil. "It is also necessary to alleviate the suffering and anguish of family members in these situations," she added.

The ICRC's regional delegation in Brazil has made general recommendations to national, state and municipal authorities, particularly in Amazonas, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and São Paulo, the states worst hit by the pandemic and in which the ICRC is active. In addition, donations of 5,000 body bags are underway to public institutions in these states.

The ICRC's recommendations, which were issued to over 100 Brazilian institutions, are designed to help professionals and those responsible for handling dead bodies to make and implement decisions. They focus chiefly on planning and prevention, which requires large-scale coordination between the institutions concerned.

The recommendations aim to improve how bodies are handled, ensure respect for the dignity of the deceased and their family members, and to prevent an increase in deaths.

"The ICRC helps us greatly -- they might not realize just how much -- with our work to adjust local regulations to the pandemic. We also received donations of body bags, which have been essential," said the Body Removal Service Coordinator in Rio de Janeiro, colonel Ricardo Firmino.

Marianne Pecassou, who coordinates Protection activities for the ICRC's delegation, outlines more of the ICRC's concerns: "It's important to remember that the task faced by health-care and funeral home professionals is already difficult enough and we must work to prevent knock-on effects, such as: increased infection amongst these professionals and their family members; deterioration of their physical and mental health; fear in these communities of being infected by bodies of the deceased," explains Pecassou.

In addition to issuing general recommendations, the ICRC put together technical resources that include information on basic measures to be taken by health professionals, death verification services, and funeral homes during the management of the dead.

The lack of opportunity for family members to be able to say goodbye to their loved ones who have lost the battle against COVID is also a cause for concern for the ICRC. "In light of how difficult it is to have a dignified funeral -- given that close physical proximity is ruled out due to risk of infection, both during illness and after death - there will be psychological consequences for family members and for front-line health professionals who come alongside the families in this situation. A defining characteristic of humans is the need to bury our dead, and to be entitled to rituals that give us a chance to say goodbye to our loved ones," adds the head of the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Programme, Fabio Azevedo.

It is essential that families have access to information about their hospitalized relatives who have been put in isolation as a measure to prevent others from dying.

Throughout the world, the ICRC is adjusting its work, acting either directly or supporting its partners to prevent or contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

