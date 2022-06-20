Brazil: High Level Dialogue on Human Rights with the European Union

The XI High Level Dialogue on Human Rights between the European Union and Brazil took place on 16 June 2022 in Brussels.

The Dialogue provided a new occasion for a comprehensive and fruitful exchange of views on bilateral and multilateral issues related to the promotion and respect for human rights, which are core values of the EU-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

Discussion addressed in a frank and constructive way a series of topics of shared interest, including gender equality and women rights, LGBTI, indigenous peoples, human rights defenders, migrants and refugees, ethnic minorities and fight against racism, freedom of expression including in the Internet, freedom of Religion or Belief and business and human rights.

Brazil and the EU also discussed recent human rights developments at the multilateral level, in view of the upcoming debates at the United Nations Human Rights Council (in Geneva), of which Brazil is a member, and at the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Dialogue was preceded by the EU-Brazil Civil Society Seminar, held on 8 June by videoconference, in which human rights organisations of both sides addressed the promotion of human rights both in the European Union and Brazil, as well as exchanged best practices and proposed a series of recommendations for further joint work.

The EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Mr. Eamon Gilmore, co-chaired the Dialogue, together with Mr. João Lucas Quental, Director of Human Rights and Citizenship Affairs, Itamaraty.

The two sides agreed to step-up their contacts and follow-up work between two editions of the Human Rights Dialogue, aiming to hold the next edition of this Dialogue as soon as possible in 2023.