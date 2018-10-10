Brazil: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018

SITUATION

Deteriorating economic and political conditions in Venezuela— characterized by extreme hyperinflation and severe shortages of food and medicine—have contributed to increasing humanitarian needs and triggered an influx of Venezuelans into Brazil, as well as other countries in the region.

As of September, approximately 75,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in Brazil, many of whom were in need of food assistance. The population influx is straining the capacity of the Government of Brazil (GoB) to provide services in areas of the country bordering Venezuela, including Roraima and Amazonas states.