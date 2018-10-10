10 Oct 2018

Brazil: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (212.68 KB)

SITUATION

  • Deteriorating economic and political conditions in Venezuela— characterized by extreme hyperinflation and severe shortages of food and medicine—have contributed to increasing humanitarian needs and triggered an influx of Venezuelans into Brazil, as well as other countries in the region.

  • As of September, approximately 75,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in Brazil, many of whom were in need of food assistance. The population influx is straining the capacity of the Government of Brazil (GoB) to provide services in areas of the country bordering Venezuela, including Roraima and Amazonas states.

  • As of mid-June, an estimated 25,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in the city of Boa Vista, Roraima—representing more than 7 percent of the city’s total population, according to GoB authorities—many of whom are in need of food assistance. While the GoB and relief actors have established a number of shelters to house Venezuelans in and around Boa Vista, several thousand Venezuelans are estimated to be living outside formal shelters, including in public spaces around the city.

RESPONSE

  • USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) to provide six months of food vouchers to approximately 6,600 Venezuelans sheltering in Boa Vista. The vouchers, designed to meet approximately 75 percent of monthly food needs, allow Venezuelans and host community members to purchase nutritious food available in local markets.

  • With FFP support, ADRA also conducts nutritional messaging activities for Venezuelans in Boa Vista, including providing pamphlets in Spanish with information on locally available foods that may be unfamiliar to Venezuelans; nutritious, low-cost meal planning and dietary diversity.

