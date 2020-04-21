Brazil: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 20, 2020

SITUATION

• Deteriorating political and economic conditions in Venezuela— characterized by extreme hyperinflation and a severe lack of financial means to access food and medicine—have contributed to increasing humanitarian needs, triggering an influx of Venezuelans into Brazil, as well as other countries in the region.

• As of November 2019, more than 250,000 Venezuelans—many of whom remain in need of food assistance—were sheltering in Brazil, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V). The population influx is straining the capacity of the Government of Brazil (GoB) to provide services in areas of the country bordering Venezuela, particularly in Roraima and Amazonas states.

• In 2018, the GoB established a voluntary relocation program for Venezuelans intending to remain in Brazil. The GoB—with support from relief actors—facilitates the voluntary resettlement of Venezuelans from Amazonas and Roraima to other areas across Brazil to reduce the impact of population flows on the border regions and provide better socioeconomic opportunities for refugees and migrants.