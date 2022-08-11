Brazil - Floods (WHO PAHO, CatNat, media, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern Brazil (in particular Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo, and Paranà States) over the last 48 hours, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

WHO PAHO and media report, as of 11 August, more than 30 evacuated families and several power outages across the Santa Catarina State, where the worst affected area is the Criciúma City (eastern Santa Catarina).