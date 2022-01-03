Brazil
Brazil - Floods, update (INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 January 2022)
- Heavy rainfall continues to affect the States of Bahia and Minas Gerais (eastern Brazil) since mid-November, causing widespread floods and resulting in an increasing number of casualties.
- According to media reports, at least 31 people have died, of which 25 in Bahia and six in Minas Gerais. In addition, 517 people have been injured, more than 90,000 have been displaced, and approximately 661,000 affected in 277 Municipalities.
- Over the next 24 hours, more rain with locally heavy rain is forecast over central-western Bahia and most of Minas Gerais.