Brazil
Brazil - Floods, update (INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2021)
- Heavy rain continues to affect eastern Brazil (particularly Bahia and Minas Gerais States) since mid-November, causing floods that have resulted in more casualties and widespread damage.
- Media report, as of 15 December, 12 fatalities, of which ten across Bahia State and two in Minas Gerais State. In addition, 175 injured people, around 3,700 displaced people and a total of approximately 70,000 affected people were reported throughout Bahia. Moreover, more than 9,650 displaced people and nearly 2,000 damaged houses were reported across Minas Gerais.
- Over the next 24 hours, more rain with locally heavy rain is forecast over most of Bahia and Minas Gerais States.