Brazil
Brazil - Floods update (Government of Bahia, Civil Protection Minas Gerais, UN OCHA, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 January 2022)
- Floods generated by heavy rainfall continue to affect Bahia and Minas Gerais States (central-eastern Brazil), causing at least 32 fatalities.
- In Bahia State, national authorities confirm 26 fatalities and 520 injured people. Around 102,750 residents have been displaced, while over 796,850 people have been affected by floods across 168 municipalities.
- Civil Protection authorities in Minas Gerais have reported six fatalities and up to 16,270 displaced people.
- Orange alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for eastern parts of Minas Gerais and Bahia. On 5-6 January, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast for most of Minas Gerais and for eastern Bahia.