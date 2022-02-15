Brazil

Brazil - Floods (UN OCHA, INMET Brazil, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting Rio de Janeiro State, causing widespread floods.

  • According to UN OCHA, about 1,400 people have been displaced, and other 15,000 affected by floods in Miracema Municipality (north-west Rio de Janeiro). In Laje do Muriae Municipality (north-west Rio de Janeiro), at least 500 people were displaced, after the Muriae River broke its banks.

  • A state of emergency was declared for the Municipalities of Miracema, Laje do Muriae, Santo Antonio de Padua, Italva and Itaocara.

  • Warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for western Rio de Janeiro. On 15-16 February, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Rio de Janeiro State.

