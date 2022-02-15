Brazil
Brazil - Floods (UN OCHA, INMET Brazil, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2022)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting Rio de Janeiro State, causing widespread floods.
According to UN OCHA, about 1,400 people have been displaced, and other 15,000 affected by floods in Miracema Municipality (north-west Rio de Janeiro). In Laje do Muriae Municipality (north-west Rio de Janeiro), at least 500 people were displaced, after the Muriae River broke its banks.
A state of emergency was declared for the Municipalities of Miracema, Laje do Muriae, Santo Antonio de Padua, Italva and Itaocara.
Warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for western Rio de Janeiro. On 15-16 February, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Rio de Janeiro State.