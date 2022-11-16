Brazil - Floods (National Civil Defense, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of the Minas Gerais State (south-eastern Brazil) since late September, causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. As of 15 November, there are 27 municipalites across the state under declaration of emergency situation.

The National Civil Defense reports, as 15 November, one fatality in the Piraúba municipality (southern Minas Gerais State) and approximately 2,750 displaced people (of which nearly 550 in need of public shelters) across the State during the period since 21 September.