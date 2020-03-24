Brazil: Floods (MDRBR009) DREF Final Report

A. Situation Analysis

A.1 Description of the Disaster

Heavy rains affected the Northeast Region of Brazil in June 2017, the main states affected were Alagoas and Pernambuco. These states recorded historical rainfall levels in a 24-hour period. In Alagoas, the Maceió station registered 152.4 mm on 27 May, exceeding the previous record. In Pernambuco, the Joao Pessoa station 129.8 mm on 29 May.

In the state of Alagoas, there were seven days of intense rains. The municipalities belonging to the Metropolitan Region, Maceió, Valle de Paraiba, Valle de Mundau, al Litoral Norte, Grota de Santo, Marechal suffered severe flooding affecting 53,453 people and more than 22 municipalities. Likewise, 29 cities and 47,477 people were affected by heavy rains and related landslides in the state of Pernambuco, mainly affecting their homes, causing internal displacement during the first weeks.

At the close of the operation, the rains had fallen significantly, facilitating response and recovery actions by the municipalities and authorities of both states. In Alagoas, the Army provided care through its field hospitals while health centres affected by the floods were recovering, and the local government authorized the occupation of popular houses in order to demobilize the shelters. Similarly, in Pernambuco families returned to their homes and have progressively recovered with the support of the authorities, self-management and response institutions. government authorized the occupation of popular houses in order to demobilize the shelters. Similarly, in Pernambuco families returned to their homes and have progressively recovered with the support of the authorities, self-management and response institutions.