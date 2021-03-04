Brazil
Brazil - Floods (Lagoa Vermelha Municipality, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 March 2021)
- On 2-3 March, flooding triggered by heavy rain has been reported in Lagoa Vermelha Municipality (northern Rio Grande Do Sul State, southern Brazil).
- According to media, three families were rescued and at least 40 others have been displaced as several houses are damaged by floodwater. Municipality authorities report that there are concerns about the risk of waterborne diseases, due to stagnant water.
- A storm warning has been issued for the northern Rio Grande do Sul, including the affected area. On 4-5 March, heavy rain with strong wind and lightning are forecast over most of northern Rio Grande do Sul.