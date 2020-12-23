Brazil
Brazil - Floods (INMET, INMET Alertas, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2020)
Heavy rainfall caused widespread floods in Baixada Fluminense Region (Rio de Janeiro State, south-eastern Brazil), resulting in casualties.
According to media, 1 person died, a number of houses have collapsed, while damage was reported to several roads and infrastructure.
Orange alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for central, and south-eastern Brazil (including Rio de Janeiro). Rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Rio de Janeiro on 23-24 December.