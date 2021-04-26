Brazil
Brazil - Floods (INMET, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern Brazil (in particular Parà State), since the past week, causing river overflow (particularly the Trombetas River) and floods that have resulted in damage.
- Media report, as of 26 April, more than 14,000 affected people, around 3,000 damaged houses and a number of damaged roads across the Oriximiná Municipality (northern Parà). Local authorities declared the state of emergency, as of 22 April.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over the whole Parà State.