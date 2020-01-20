Brazil - Floods (INMET, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting Espirito Santo State (southeastern Brazil) since 17 January, triggering floods and landslides, which resulted in casualties and damage.

As of 20 January, media report at least 6 fatalities, of which 3 in Alfredo Chaves Municipality (2 of these due to a localised landslide) and 3 more in Iconha Municipality. In addition, severe damage to buildings and infrastructure has been reported.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Espirito Santo.