Brazil: Floods Information bulletin (MDRBR010)

The 7 December 2021 passage of a subtropical cyclone and related flooding continues to impact the health and wellbeing of the people in the extreme south and south regions of Bahia state in Brazil. With more than 700 mm of rain in less than three days, flood waters remain in many locations in the extreme south of the state. The principal affected areas in the extreme south are in the municipalities of Medeiros Neto, Jucurucu and Itamarajú.

As of 23 December, the southern region in Bahia state also is registering heavy rains. The main affected areas in this region are in the cities of Itapetinga and Itabuna. Scattered rains are forecast for throughout the extreme south and south in Bahia.

The Bahia branch of the Superintendency of Civil Protection and Defence (SUDEC) estimates that at least 471,786 people are affected by floods and heavy rains in Bahia state. Humanitarian actors, including the Brazilian Red Cross (BRC), continue to conduct damage assessments and needs analysis. SUDEC has reported that 42,929 people have been displaced and 34,163 are homeless. SUDEC has reported 358 people injured and 21 deaths.

The most recent figures from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) established in Itamarajú, indicate that at least 19,082 people have permanently or temporarily lost their homes in the extreme south of Bahia state.

The state's federal and local institutions, which includes the Ministry of Health, the Government of Bahia’s organisms and firefighters from several states, are leading the assistance and early recovery actions from the two EOCs located in Itamarajú and Ilheus. The BRC actively participates in the EOC in Itamarajú, where daily coordination meetings are held.

Humanitarian actors have identified the urgent need for safe and clean water, bedding (mattresses), menstrual hygiene products and food for the affected population.

Complementing these needs, the Brazilian Red Cross team in the field reports additional information by sector:

Shelter: The water has not subsided from the homes in the cities of Itapetinga and Itabuna, locations where water levels were over 2 metres and where the level of destruction and structural risk are high. Challenges remain to repair and rehabilitate the most affected homes. Since 27 December, some families in less affected areas have been returning to clean and repair their homes. Affected people in collective centres lack bedding materials.

Water, sanitation and hygiene: Due to the damage to the water and sanitation system, the provision of safe and clean water and hygiene are prioritised. While service providers are repairing the system, water quality and quantity continues to be deficient. Efforts are underway to increase the provision of water in collective centres.

Health: The multi-institutional relief teams are providing first aid to injured people with the primary consultations due to traumatisms and incidents with poisonous animals. The federal health system has registered cases of flood-related diarrhoea in some areas and there is concern about the increase of cases. Influenza also is a concern.

The Ministry of Health is promoting contingency and prevention measures. Local health services are not currently overwhelmed in their response capacity, although there is a structural deficit of health facilities in the affected areas.

Livelihoods: Local commercial centres have been affected with the suspension of economic activities in still flooded areas, particularly in the cities of Itapetinga and Itabuna. In the Bahia state’s extreme south, agricultural activities (day labourers and rural workers) are one of the main sources of income generation. The level of affectation is considerable in agricultural fields.

Food security: The Federal Government of Brazil and the municipalities in the area are distributing basic family food baskets. A food production and distribution centre has been established for use in the collective centres. The Brazilian Red Cross is coordinating with other humanitarian actors for the distribution of donations received for the floods in Bahia.