Brazil - Floods (Floodlist, National Civil Defense, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern Brazil (in particular Alagoas, Pernambuco, and Rio Grande do Norte States) since late June, causing floods and rivers overflow that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The National Civil Defense and media report, as of 6 July, six fatalities and around 59,000 evacuated people (of which approximately 11,500 across a number of public shelters) throughout the Alagoas State. In addition, same sources report two missing persons and over 9,700 evacuated people (of which around 1,400 across public shelters) in the Pernambuco State. A number of evacuated people and several damaged houses were reported in the area of Natal City (the capital of the Rio Grande do Norte State)