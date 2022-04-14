Brazil: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation Update n° 2 MDRBR010

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

The Brazilian Red Cross (BRC) launched this DREF operation on 16 December 2021, to respond to humanitarian needs due to heavy rains and flooding in the state of Bahia. With the development of increased rainfall and related flooding in the southern state of Minas Gerais, the National Society requested a first extension on 24 January 2022 (see Operation Update No. 1), with increased funding to expand the geographic coverage of the operation and carry out response efforts in both states.

In the past few weeks, rainfall has increased in other areas of the country (Petrópolis, Angra dos Reis, Paraty and Mesquita). As a result of this new scenario, the National Society has responded to the affected areas in coordination with local authorities. The response team assigned to the DREF flood operation has responded to the new demands for support coming from the affected geographical areas. This scenario has generated some delays in the initial operation in Bahia and Minas Gerais, which has led to a second extension in time (no increase in funds) to be requested.

The BRC, with IFRC support, will continue to implement the action plan to provide 4,000 people (800 households: 650 in Bahia and 150 in Minas Gerais) with shelter, livelihoods, health and water, sanitation and hygiene support for an additional month, until 31 May 2022.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster

The rainy season in Brazil started a month ahead of schedule in early November 2021. Heavy precipitation, including the 7 December 2021 passage of a subtropical cyclone in Bahia, has led to floods and landslides in south-eastern Brazil. The Brazilian Red Cross (BRC) launched this DREF operation to respond to humanitarian needs in the Bahia state and, after more rainfall, it extended the operation to Minas Gerais. In mid-February and early March new rains affected additional areas of the country (Petrópolis, Angra dos Reis, Paraty).

Bahia had 155 of its 417 municipalities in a state of emergency, at least 27 people were killed and 523 were injured by floods and rockslides. According to the report of the Bahia State Superintendence of Protection and Civil Defense (Sudec), approximately 965,643 people have been affected by the floods in Bahia. The main areas affected in the far south are in the municipalities of Medeiros Neto, Jucuruçu and Itamaraju, where the Brazilian Red Cross (CRB) has been carrying out its response. Additionally, as of 11 April, a total of 449 of the 853 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in a state of emergency. More than 24 deaths have been recorded and it is estimated that more than 70,000 people were displaced by the emergency.

In the months of February and April 2022, the cities of Petrópolis, Angra dos Reis, Paraty, all in the state of Rio de Janeiro, were affected by rains. In Petrópolis (city located in a valley, mountainous region) 260 mm of water fell in only two hours, causing landslides with 2,917 people affected, 234 deaths and 5,000 houses damaged. On 1 April 2022, rains affected the cities of Angra dos Reis and Paraty, located in a coastal region, where the rainfall zone lies between forested mountains and the seacoast. In Paraty, the rains affected 3,600 houses, with 7 deaths, 75 people homeless and 400 displaced. In neighbouring Angra dos Reis there were 11 deaths, 314 people homeless and 10 missing.

Humanitarian actors, including the Brazilian Red Cross, conducted damage assessments and needs analysis over the weekend of 10 December 2021 in Bahia and 17 January 2022 in Minas Gerais. In each state, the federal, state, and municipal institutions are working together on assistance and early recovery actions. Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) established in Bahia and Minas Gerais have been actively involved in the EOC in Itamarajú in Bahia. This DREF allocation is covering the National Society's response actions and complementing the Federal Government's overall action plan. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Red Cross response teams are also responding in the newly affected areas through support to the Rio de Janeiro Branch.