Brazil: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation Update n° 1 MDRBR010

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster

The rainy season in Brazil started a month ahead of schedule in early November 2021. Heavy precipitation, including the 7 December 2021 passage of a subtropical cyclone in Bahia, has led to floods and landslides in south-eastern Brazil. The Brazilian Red Cross (BRC) launched this DREF operation to respond to humanitarian needs in the Bahia state. However, with the continuation of have rains in the neighbouring state to the south, Minas Gerais, the National Society will expand its operations to Minas Gerais.

The heavy rains and related flooding continue to impact the health and wellbeing of the people in the extreme south and south regions of Bahia and Minas Gerais states.

As of 18 January 2022, 377 of the 853 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in a state of emergency. More than 24 deaths were registered as of 11 January 2022. This includes 10 deaths due to a rockslide on 8 January in Furnas Lake in Capitolio. The Minas Gerais governor recently estimated that 60 to 70,000 people are displaced due to the disaster.

Bahia currently has 155 of its 417 municipalities in a state of emergency. As of 16 January, at least 27 people have died due to flooding and rockslides in Bahia. According to the Superintendence for Protection and Civil Defence of the State of Bahia (Sudec) report, 523 people were injured, 30,306 people were left homeless, and 62,156 were displaced. The population affected by the floods in Bahia is registered at 965,643 people. The main affected areas in the extreme south are in the municipalities of Medeiros Neto, Jucurucu, and Itamarajú, which are locations where the Brazilian Red Cross (BRC) is responding.

On 13 December, the Federal Government launched a recovery action plan to respond to the needs of the floodaffected people. The over 200M Brazilian Real (BRL) plan has destined 140M BRL (23.2M CHF) and 48M BRL (7.96M CHF) to Minas Gerais. The State governments of Bahia and Minas Gerais also announced the launch of recovery programmes for the affected population, including humanitarian assistance, reestablishment of essential services, and damaged infrastructure.

Humanitarian actors, including the BRC, conducted damage assessments and needs analysis over the weekend of 10 December 2021 in Bahia and 17 January 2022 in Minas Gerais. In each state, the federal, state, and municipal institutions are working together on assistance and early recovery actions. Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) are established in Bahia and Minas Gerais. The BRC actively participates in the EOC in Itamarajú in Bahia. This DREF allocation will cover BRC response actions and will complement the overall Federal government action plan.